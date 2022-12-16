If you are playing a Elden Ring and you are invaded by a turtle man, needn’t worry: he’s more than friendly and just out for a walk. At the end she will also give you some Runes!

Let’s talk about JTAW, an Elden Ring player who decided to approach PvP and invasions in an original way. Instead of fighting and annoying others, he occasionally enters other people’s games and just goes for a walk, wearing a rather funny set and holding the tortoise shell shield on his back, so he looks like a tortoise calmly making a walk. The character of him also calls “JustTakingAWalk”, i.e. “I’m just taking a walk”.

Despite his name and disarming attire, JTAW explains that he is often attacked by invaded players, who play by the normal rules. However, not all attack on sight. “Sometimes, if I meet a friendly guest, he will shoot down an attacking hunter so I can finish my walk in peace,” she said.

There longer walk made (so far) has been the one in the Hallowed Snowfields, at the north end of the map. “When I started doing this, about three weeks ago, me, a guest and two hunters walked the entire Consecrated Snow Field to Ordina, the Liturgical City,” he says. “If I remember correctly, it was 16 minutes of slow walking.”

“My goal is always to reach the mist, and if I complete that with the guest waiting for me, I make sure to bow down, drop a few Runes I have available, and to get out,” says JTAW. “I’m relaxing; most of the time i do these kind of walks after playing normally. If I need a quick laugh, I switch my character and start invading to take a nice walk and give some players a laugh.”

Elden Ring is certainly full of colorful playersbut this story shows how FromSoftware’s online game can be used in many more ways than you might think.

Finally, we point out the new patch 1.08.1 of Elden Ring.