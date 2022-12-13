Elden Ring it has been available for months now and enthusiasts have tried all possible challenges. Or so we thought. Miss Mikkaa is in fact attempting a new venture with the FromSoftware game. Precisely, the streamer has decided to play two copies of Elden Ring at the same timeone controlled with the hands and one controlled with the feet.

In other words, with your hands use a controller and play on PS5while with your feet use a dance pad and play on pc. The self-imposed rules require that he take out the same boss in both games in the same attempt – obviously he can’t concentrate on one version while in the other he takes to safety somewhere. If he dies in one of the two Elden Rings, he is also eliminated in the other to start over.

Miss Mikkaa has so far beaten Margit, the first real boss of the game (following the order intended by the developers, of course). The main problem, for the moment, has proved to be gravity. However, the streamer is not new to these challenges, as she previously completed the game with one hand and, in a separate game, she completed the game with a dance pad. All that experience is paying off now.

Obviously in challenges like these, in addition to manual dexterity, it is the master ability to prepare in advanceso as to have the maximum chance of victory, obtaining the right equipment and the right level up from phase to phase in Elden Ring.

Just above you can see a extract from a live broadcast by Miss Mikkaawhich gives you an idea of ​​how it handles the two Elden Rings while streaming.