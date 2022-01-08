Elden Ring returns to show itself with a video stolen: in this case it is a video that illustrates the operation of theeditor for the creation of the personage in the new title from From Software.

Currently the most desired game on Steam, Elden Ring will debut on February 25 on PC and consoles, but until then the appearance of stolen materials and more or less significant leaks.

As mentioned, the video that appeared today reveals how the editor works, and although several graphic elements are currently “broken”, it seems that the development team has included a lot of options in order to allow a complete customization of your fighter.

In addition to the physical statistics, we will be able to modify the character’s facial features in various ways, his hair, the roughness of the skin and his color, and even dilate the eyes, nose and ears to obtain caricatured results.

The rest, as mentioned, we will find out starting from February 25th. In the meantime, maybe, take a look at our Elden Ring trial to find out what we think of the game.