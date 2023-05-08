The most skilled players in the community of Elden Ring continue to surprise us with the creative and extremely complicated challenges they submit, such as zestypineapples, who is taking on all the bosses of the FromSoftware title using a steering wheel USB and without using the summons. And since that would be all too easy, he’s doing it by playing with the screen upside down and from behind.

This peculiar enterprise has been going on for quite some time now four months, which is also understandable if we think of the difficulty of the challenge, with the progress being gradually shared on the player’s YouTube channel. In the videos below we offer you the clashes against Margit and Radahn.

The ultimate goal is to defeat all the bosses in the game, including Maleniawhich we suppose will not be easy at all, considering that we are talking about fights that put a large part of the players to the test, even without special conditions as in this case.

That of zestypineapples is undoubtedly a particularly complicated challenge, but not necessarily the most impressive, considering that there are also those who have completed Elden Ring using the power of thought, literally, thanks to an elaborate brain imaging device.