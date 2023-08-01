Complete the games of FromSoftware is in itself quite a challenge for many players: Elden Ring it is certainly no exception in this regard, indeed, there are not many players who overall have reached the end of the title awarded with the Game of the Year.

However over time we have witnessed players who have accomplished the challenge in the most disparate ways, certainly we would not have expected a player to be able to complete a No-Hit Run that is, a complete adventure without ever being hit even once, using an Electric Saxophone as game controller.

Last night, I beat Elden Ring (any%) without taking a single hit while using an electric saxophone as a game controller; the World’s First No-Hit Run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller (eg dance pad, Guitar Hero controller, etc). THE HITLESS DOOT RUN IS COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/6jhtC7luzU — twitch.tv/DrDeComposing (@DrDeComposing) July 31, 2023

DrDeComposingstreamer and content creator, achieved this world record in just 2 and a half hours, however the player’s first attempt was successful with a game without ever dying and in which he only suffered one stroke. The victory prompted him to dare beyond and aim for the Olympus of players for having accomplished the unthinkable.

The streamer’s channel is flooded with game matches where he always uses the tool Roland AE-10 aerophone or the aforementioned Electronic Saxophone, with which he completes all sorts of video games: it is clear that the instrument, however unconventional, looks familiar to the player to the point that it manages to perform real videogame miracles.