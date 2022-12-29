Continue modder support a Elden Ring, which month by month is being enriched with utilities and new imaginative contents. An example of this is the mod made by MrMorritors3D themed one piecewhich replaces the Senzaluce with Luffy and the enemies and bosses of the Interregnum with the characters from the work of Eiichiro Oda.

Thanks to this mod, therefore, you will be able to face Kizaru (in place of Margit), Akainu (Godrick), Boa Hancock (Rennala), Lucci (Maliketh) and nothing less than Gol D. Roger (Radagon), just to name a few of the characters included, with more to come in the coming weeks.

If you are a fan of One Piece, therefore, this is an excellent excuse for another game of Elden Ring and in this case, if you are interested, you can download the mod at this address. Below, however, you will find a trailer that illustrates the contents included.

Staying on topic, Elden Ring was the most finished, most abandoned, and most backlog-added game of 2022, according to HowLongToBeat stats.