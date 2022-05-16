A new mod from Elden Ring collides MaleniaBlade of Miquella, against many of the other bosses in the game, the most significant ones, to find out if she is really the strongest ever, as many believe.

To achieve the feat was the youtuber Garden of Eyes, known for having modded the legendary evocation Let Me Solo Her, also in Elden Ring, and for having created a first-person mode for Bloodborne. In the last few hours he has uploaded a video in which we can see Malenia fighting against twenty-five bosses.

Attention, because the video below contains some advances on Elden Ring. If you don’t want to have it, forget it and dedicate yourself to doing something else.

The video shows Malenia’s strength well, but also the differences between the bosses, with some, perceived as very strong by the players, who fall after a few hits from the incredible warrior. For example, Tree Sentinel goes down in a flash, while for Solider of Godrick, the tutorial boss, a single hit is enough.

Before leaving, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5.