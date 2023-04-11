Modder PureDark created a mod for the PC version of Elden Ring which introduces support a DLSS, FSR and XeSSwith significant gains in terms of performance in the FromSoftware stock, in the hope that sooner or later these technologies will be officially implemented.

Unfortunately, there is one “but”: the mod is currently basically a payment. In fact, it is only available to subscribers to Pure Dark Patreon (5.50 euros per month + VAT), however in the future it should become free for everyone once it is out of beta.

The results look great. According to Wccftech tests (test configuration: Intel i7 12700KF, GeForce RTX 4090, 16GB DDR4) playing in 4K in the initial area of ​​Elden Ring goes from an average of 65.6 fps to 83.5 fps activating DLSS with the Quality preset. However, there is an option to adjust the sharpness, not integrated in the mod, with the result that the image is slightly blurrier than normal.

In any case, since it is an amateur mod, the result would seem more than satisfactory, especially if used in combination with the Ray Tracing introduced by Elden Ring Patch 1.09, and it is not excluded that in the future an option to adjust the sharpness, as this is an ongoing project.

We also know that PureDark is trying to implement DLSS 3 on Elden Ring, although the results at the moment leave something to be desired in terms of image quality.