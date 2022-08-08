Elden Ring continues to inspire her many fanand in this case that HoboSapient has built a Wandering Mausoleum in LEGO: a mammoth work, of over five thousand pieces and weighing more than 13 kg. Here it is in the photo:

Elden Ring, a Wandering Mausoleum in LEGO

Capable of beating GTA 5 on YouTube with 3.4 billion views, Elden Ring now seems to be heading towards a multimedia expansion that this magnificent creation could help spark, given the excitement it is generating online.

In fact, many have already said that they would certainly vote for this kit if its author were to present it in the category LEGO Ideasand imagine that even in the Bandai Namco house several bells rang.

After all, if there are LEGO sets of Horizon Forbidden West why should the latest soulslike from FromSoftware be outdone? The lore of Elden Ring certainly deserves a chance.