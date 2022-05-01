A fan created one guide from Elden Ring which could be really useful to novices and not only, because divided by classes and with indicated the best equipment for each of them. It is a work done really well and also pleasant from the graphic point of view, so much so that we would not see it badly in an official guide.

As you can see from the Reddit post where the guide was published, it’s basically about ten cards which indicate one of the possible growth paths of the individual classes, indicating the equipment considered best for them.

it is a quick reading, which gives a good idea of ​​what awaits us by making a character grow and helps to direct us towards the search for the most suitable equipment, which theoretically magnifies its characteristics in combat.

The guide really lists everything you need, from Talismans to weapons, through Armor and Tears. In short, it can definitely help, so make good use of it.

Before leaving, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.