According to some clues found in the game files of the latest update of Elden Ringa DLC or a future update could allow players to compete in some arenas giants, already present in the base game but currently inaccessible.

You have probably noticed the presence of three gigantic structures similar to during your travels in the Interregnum colosseum which cannot be accessed in any way. In the past, some modders tinkering with the game files have managed to find within them some sites of grace, in practice the checkpoints for the fast journey of Elden Ring, a sign that sooner or later they will be explorable.

According to the discoveries by modder Sekiro Dubi on Twitter, within the Elden Ring Patch 1.07 game files there are four new textual pop-ups that coincide with other unused files in the base game. As you can see in the video below these words are “You Win”, “You Lose” “Draw” and “Begin Match” (or “you won”, “you lost”, “draw” and “start match” in Italian ” ) that would seem related to matches of one PvP mode. The same modder also found new hairstyles among the patch files, as well as files, assets and textures of the aforementioned Colosseums.

The idea, therefore, that in the future FromSoftware will publish a DLC (or more than one, according to other clues) that will finally unlock the Interregnum arenas, introducing a mode dedicated to PvP clashes. Among other things, the latest update has brought with it important innovations for multiplayer battles, given that now these are governed by a balancing system completely unrelated to that of singleplayer and cooperative multiplayer. Will it be a coincidence?

Staying on the subject, always in the game files of Patch 1.07 were found references to ray tracing and two new areas of Elden Ring.