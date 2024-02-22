In a recent interview published by the Japanese section of IGN, the director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, also spoke about a possible Elden Ring 2 or more expansions for the game, not excluding a priori the possibility that these projects could exist but reporting that they are not, at the moment, in the studio's plans.
We have just seen the new presentation of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which took a long time to develop and presents itself as one of the larger expansions never seen, therefore it is understandable that the work on the game in question can be considered exhausted, two years after the original release.
It is quite probable, therefore, that there are no other expansions planned after Shadow of the Erdtree, however Miyazaki has reported that he does not want to see it as the end of the game. “I'm not going to say that this is the end of Elden Ring”, reported the director, who however did not want to comment on further developments.
Miyazaki doesn't want to rule anything out
“I don't think we should ever completely destroy the possibilities of a future and the good ideas can always emerge“, explained Miyazaki. “However, at this point, there are no plans for further DLC or for Elden Ring 2,” he explained.
“While it's not quite the end of the story, I think this DLC represents a big break.” At the very least, the possibility of further developments is not excluded a priori. On the other hand, considering how much the updated sales amount to, it is not exactly impossible that FromSoftware is thinking of an Elden Ring 2, so let's wait for any news.
For the rest, we are waiting for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, whose release is scheduled for June 21, 2024 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, while we refer you to our special with the analysis of the trailer and what we know about the expansion to get to know her better.
