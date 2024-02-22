In a recent interview published by the Japanese section of IGN, the director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, also spoke about a possible Elden Ring 2 or more expansions for the game, not excluding a priori the possibility that these projects could exist but reporting that they are not, at the moment, in the studio's plans.

We have just seen the new presentation of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which took a long time to develop and presents itself as one of the larger expansions never seen, therefore it is understandable that the work on the game in question can be considered exhausted, two years after the original release.

It is quite probable, therefore, that there are no other expansions planned after Shadow of the Erdtree, however Miyazaki has reported that he does not want to see it as the end of the game. “I'm not going to say that this is the end of Elden Ring”, reported the director, who however did not want to comment on further developments.