Hidetaka Miyazaki has in fact confirmed that FromSoftware will implement Elden Ring 2talking about it in the second volume of the official guide of the first episode, recently published. Inside the volume, published by Future Press, there is in fact an interview where the author states that “some clarifications of the lore and some revelations have been kept for future games.”

Of course Elden Ring 2 is never directly referenced, but the reference to future games it is decidedly indicative and not very misunderstood, above all because it is linked to clarifications of the mythology of the game.

Obviously it is not certain that Elden Ring 2 is already in development and from these few words it is not possible to understand when we will be able to play it, also considering that we are awaiting the expansion of the first Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Nonetheless the fans will be happy to know that behind the scenes something is already moving.