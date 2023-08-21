Elden Ring 2 could be announced sooner than we think. The sequel to From Software’s beloved soulslike seems to be a reality according to the words of the creator of the Dark Souls series and beyond, Hidetaka Miyazaki.

This intervention would have been made public through a Reddit post that we present again at this link. Miyazakihe would openly declare:

“Some clarifications and revelations regarding the lore have been finalized and are ready for future games”

This statement was found in the second volume of the official guide of Elden Ringfresh off the press. The term “Elden Ring 2” is not directly mentioned, but it is clear that the same game universe was being referred to.

Although the information arrives like a bolt from the blue for users, who await further confirmation on the matter, it is certainly not strange to think of From Software at work on the sequel to one of the most popular titles of its history.

Elden Ring was a huge success thanks to an apt marketing campaign, an adequate degree of difficulty and an excellent character and level design that have found the approval of old and new players of the genre.

You can find our review of Elden Ring directly by clicking on this link: would you like to see a sequel? We await further confirmations.