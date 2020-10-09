Kevin Johnson is “a pretty tough boxer,” said trainer, stunt coordinator and martial arts expert Eldar Kenkerli, speaking of the upcoming fight between the American and Russian Murat Gassiev.

“It will be a heavyweight, expected fight, we all wait and hope that Murat Gassiev will be able to win and become the world champion. Kevin Johnson is a pretty tough boxer. Recently, his fight with Sergei Kharitonov failed. “, – leads on Friday, October 9th, his words REN TV…

At the same time, Kenkerli stressed that if Gassiev works in his own style, then he has a chance to win.

A day earlier, it became known that coach Abel Sanchez was not taking part in Gassiev’s preparation for the fight with Johnson.

On October 31, in Sochi, Gassiev’s heavyweight debut in a fight with Johnson is due. The athlete has 26 victories in the professional ring. His heavyweight debut was postponed several times. For his previous fights, Gassiev was preparing in the United States along with Sanchez.

Johnson has 35 wins, 17 losses and a draw.