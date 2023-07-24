In the denunciation, a former police officer stated that Lessa would have tried on New Year’s Eve to kill councilor, with the help of Suel, arrested on this 2nd

Former police officer Élcio Queiroz claimed in a plea bargain that Ronnie Lessa had reported to him a failed attempt to kill the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) on New Year’s Eve from 2017 to 2018. The activist and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were killed on March 14, 2018. This 2017 action would have the help of Maxuel Simões, known as Suel, who was arrested on Monday (July 24, 2023). The information was published by the portal g1.



#Élcio #talks #plan #kill #Marielle #December