By

Elche, to benefit from the work award

Elche CF returns to Primera. She does it after a unpredictable season in which he trusted until the end, dribbled the virus and saw how fate smiled at key moments.

Rubén Castro’s penalty goal, in the addition of the penultimate day, to leave Rayo at the wheel of Elche; Pere Milla’s comeback against Real Oviedo, in the rales of the regular phase; Beauvue’s maximum penalty for Dépor, at the end of the case Fuenlabrada; resistance after Jonathas was sent off in the playoff, the saving instinct of Boy in La Romareda or Edgar Badía’s stop to the penalty to the panenka of Javi Ros; and above all, Pere Milla’s historic header against Girona, at minute 96, they describe the script of an unexpected ascent.

Now everything is different. Just a dozen footballers from the past year follow. Without Pacheta and with Almirón, Bragarnik wants to play the game with his own cards.

With less than a month of work, Elche will return to competition against Real Sociedad. The people of Elche are coming back to stay. The difficulty is more maximum, but the ascent was steeper and it was crowned with success.

The coach: Jorge Almirón

Jorge Francisco Almiron Quintana (San Miguel, Argentina – June 19, 1971) He makes his debut in LaLiga at third, after having stayed at the gates of the bench of UD Las Palmas and Celta de Vigo. Problems with his title prevented his premiere and the third time will be the charm. It comes as a personal bet from the owner Christian Bragarnik and backed by the fame he earned in his country after making Lanús three-time champion, in 2018, and make him runner-up in the Copa Libertadores. It has a long career as coach: Dorados, Veracruz, Correcaminos and Tijuana, in Mexico; Defense and Justice, Godoy Cruz, Independiente, Lanús and San Lorenzo, in Argentina; Atlético Nacional, in Colombia; and Al-Shabab, in Saudi Arabia.

In your style book bet on intensity and the intention to play the ball from behind. However, on the roadmap he has made it a priority to start defending well. The season will be especially tough. Not only because he is a newly promoted, but also because the competition ended for Elche very late, on August 23, and the reinforcements did not begin to arrive until the second week of the month of September.

Pacheta’s shadow is still detected in the environment. The promotion technician did not have the option to renew his contract and the fans will look closely at Almirón. The Argentine is wrinkled and knows that in football you also have to play with these factors. He does not want to make Salas forget, but to stamp their own stamp in this cycle that is now opening and whose sole objective is to achieve permanence to consolidate Elche in the First Division.

The legend of the Second Division makes the leap to First with the club that saw him grow and in which he will fulfill his wish to play in the elite before retiring. At 40, Juan Francisco Martínez Modesto ‘Nino’ ​​(Vera, Almería, 1980) will be the leader of Almirón’s team in the return to the top flight. Last season he was a basic and fundamental player in Pacheta’s plans. The forward and captain of Elche completed a spectacular course with 46 games, eight goals, three assists and 3176 minutes.

It will not be, far from it, the premiere of Nino in Primera, where He already played with Levante, Tenerife and Osasuna. However, he has always manifested the pending objective of looking like a green-franj in the elite of Spanish football. The second stage of the Cañonero de Vera in Elche has had everything: a descent to Second B, a promotion to Second and another jump to First. In Nino’s three promotions with Elche, he has been fundamental to achieve the objective, with the goals against Melilla, in 1999; Sporting B and Villarreal B, in 2018; and Real Zaragoza, in 2020. And so in the twelve campaigns that he has added to the first team.

Now Nino returns to face another season in which he does not part in the pools to be indisputable, but once again, and despite the years, he will try to earn that place he has always deserved. Whatever happens, what will never be taken away from him will be the place that he has earned in the franjiverde Olympus, where he is a star that will always shine throughout history.

The promise: Josema Sánchez

The Murcian central defender makes his debut in the First Division at the age of 24. The path that he has followed to reach the elite was very complicated, hampered by personal circumstances of a different nature. Once overcome, Josema was indisputable in the defense axis during the last third of the League in the Second Division and in the promotion phase of promotion to the highest category.

Left-handed central, fast and forceful, the perfect complement for Gonzalo Verdú, one of the team’s captains. Renewed until 2022 and the club sees in him a sure value to face the season in First Division. A perfect age to show his worth and his power in the medium and long term. Almirón, who was also a defender in his time as a player, has a rough diamond to polish and produce.

The opinion of the veteran: Edu Albacar

“In an atypical season, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic in which Elche won hard to play the play-off and go up to FirstDoubts assail me with a view to returning to the top flight. Elche that rose in 2013 had a strong and competitive block to face the new season. Players came who helped to strengthen and improve the squad. This summer I have seen how key players who could have been important have marched: Iván Sánchez, Juan Cruz, Oscar Gil… The latter, a youth squad player who renounces playing in First with his hometown team to continue in Second. Something has not been done well in that regard.

There was a coach, Pacheta, who did his job. Even above expectations. Now he is not here and it is time to trust the new project, but the lack of time and, sometimes, impatience for the arrival of signings or results makes the fans, including me, wonder if we are on the right track.

It seemed that Elche would take more years to return, but we are here. That the people who do not add, leave. People who have no idea about football, stay away. That it is not worth everything to maintain an office and a job. Elche deserves more.

Many people who have passed through Elche are succeeding in other teams. Professionals who saw what they saw and when they realized it, they left. We have a spectacular course, an exemplary hobby, a great climate, Nino … we have it all.

This is my humble opinion about the club where I have felt the most loved and which I will always have in my heart. It will be a complicated year, one of much suffering, but what would we be without it? Good luck to Elche on his return to First Division. I would love to see a kid with the 7 on his back wearing the captain’s armband that I wore so proudly through those same First courses. Good luck. And a lot of Elche!“.

* Edu Albacar, former Elche captain and top scorer defender in Elche history.

The stadium Martínez Valero, previously called New Stadium, was inaugurated on September 8, 1976 with a match between Elche CF and the Mexican National Team, which ended with a three-goal tie. The stadium is located on Avenida Manuel Martínez Valero, between Avenida José Esquitino Sempere (historic franjiverde president) and Avenida del Elche Membership de Fútbol.

It was one of many seventeen venues for the 1982 World Cup, having hosted three matches. It has additionally hosted six matches for the Spanish group and hosted the 2000 Copa del Rey closing, which was gained by Mallorca.

Predominance of 1-3-4-3



Elche is the group with essentially the most unknowns in all the First Division. The belated promotion after the lengthy playoff has meant that planning has been delayed. In reality, the primary eleven could have nothing to do with the final one which Almirón has. Within the absence of signings, what’s greater than clear is that Nino would be the reference in assault at 40 years previous.

As well as, within the middle of the sector the muscle of Folch, Mfulu and Pere Milla and the pace and overflow of Victor Rodriguez.