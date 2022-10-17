Elche vs Real Madrid: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Real Madrid will face the bottom team in LaLiga after beating Barcelona 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The leaders of the competition are leaders and have been undefeated since the season began for them in the European Super Cup against Eintracht.
Date: Wednesday, October 19
Location: Elche, Valencia
Stadium: Manuel Martinez Valero
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico. 16:00 in Argentina
Channel: In Spain by Dazn. in Argentina on ESPN2 Argentina and Star + and in Mexico on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
REAL MADRID: 3 triumph
ELCHE: 0 triumphs
TIES: 2 draws
ELCHE: DDDEE
REAL MADRID: VVEVV
Your situation is very complicated. They have not managed to win a single game so far in LaLiga. 9 days where they have only managed to get three draws. The last one against Valencia, where they canceled a legal goal by Pere Milla that gave them the three points for the first time this season.
Goalie: badia
Defenses: Clerc, Bigas, Roco, Palacios, Josan
Media: Morente, Guti, Mascarell, Collado
Forwards: Mile
They arrive at an optimal moment, despite having had setbacks drawing with Osasuna and Shakhtar. They are still undefeated and the feeling they leave behind is that of having a squad with many resources. They have players on the bench who can contribute a lot when they come on. The only bad news is the indefinite loss of Courtois. It is still unknown when his return will be.
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Alaba
Media: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Kroos
Forwards: Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo
Elche 1-3 Real Madrid. Madrid still haven’t lost so far this season and Elche is bottom of LaLiga with only three points obtained in 9 games.
