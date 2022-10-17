Monday, October 17, 2022
Elche vs Real Madrid: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
in Sports
0

Real Madrid will face the bottom team in LaLiga after beating Barcelona 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The leaders of the competition are leaders and have been undefeated since the season began for them in the European Super Cup against Eintracht.

Date: Wednesday, October 19
Location: Elche, Valencia
Stadium: Manuel Martinez Valero
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico. 16:00 in Argentina

Channel: In Spain by Dazn. in Argentina on ESPN2 Argentina and Star + and in Mexico on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.

REAL MADRID: 3 triumph

ELCHE: 0 triumphs

TIES: 2 draws

ELCHE: DDDEE

REAL MADRID: VVEVV

Your situation is very complicated. They have not managed to win a single game so far in LaLiga. 9 days where they have only managed to get three draws. The last one against Valencia, where they canceled a legal goal by Pere Milla that gave them the three points for the first time this season.

edgar badia

Edgar Badia/Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Goalie: badia
Defenses: Clerc, Bigas, Roco, Palacios, Josan
Media: Morente, Guti, Mascarell, Collado

Forwards: Mile

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois/Denis Doyle/GettyImages

They arrive at an optimal moment, despite having had setbacks drawing with Osasuna and Shakhtar. They are still undefeated and the feeling they leave behind is that of having a squad with many resources. They have players on the bench who can contribute a lot when they come on. The only bad news is the indefinite loss of Courtois. It is still unknown when his return will be.

David Alaba and Eder Militao

David Alaba and Eder Militao / Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Alaba
Media: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Kroos
Forwards: Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

Elche 1-3 Real Madrid. Madrid still haven’t lost so far this season and Elche is bottom of LaLiga with only three points obtained in 9 games.


