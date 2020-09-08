Elche CF is already in San Pedro del Pinatar, the place it would stay concentrated till Sunday, September 20. Jorge Almiron it has taken the twelve gamers with a contract in power that proceed from final season and ten footballers from the subsidiary, amongst whom there may be none of those that have arrived for the brand new season. They’re all acquainted faces.

From the previous yr they’ve on the bus Fidel Chaves, Víctor Rodríguez, Gonzalo Verdú, Claudio Medina, Nino, Nuke Mfulu, Pere Milla, Dani Calvo, Edgar Badia, Ramón Folch, Josema Sánchez and Josan Ferrández. Manu Justo haven’t moved, that he has returned from his task to UCAM Murcia; Jony Ñíguez, who was in Alcoyano; and Aaron, that he has requested to satisfy the two-year contract he signed in trade for serving to the membership when it was going by severe monetary difficulties. Sure it’s within the expedition Claudio Medina, who has been requested to seek out gear.

The affiliate gamers chosen by director Nico Rodríguez, coach Jorge Almirón and proprietor Christian Bragarnik have been Nacho Pastor, Jony Carmona, Lluis Andreu, Morad Daoudi, Diego Bri and Gerard Barri, regulars within the closing stretch of final season; in addition to José Salinas, Nacho Ramón, Luis Castillo and César Moreno.

Almirón travels accompanied by his second, Pablo Manusovich (brother of the ‘Russian’ Damián, ex from Elche), and Diego Osses, the bodily coach. Additionally current are all those that They have been a part of Pacheta’s teaching workers and proceed to have an employment contract with the entity, except Dani Mayo and Chema Monzón.