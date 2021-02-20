A respite for Elche. Fran Escribá opened the parachute and on his return to Martínez Valero he hunted a vital victory, a balsamic triumph that makes his squad believe in salvation again. It was enough for Elche to be firm in defense and take advantage of their chances to find victory again 17 games later, a whole world. Escribá, signed as the great hope to achieve permanence in Elche, brought his team into the fight and prolonged the crisis of an Eibar that has already chained seven games without winning. A solitary goal from Dani Calvo gave the Elche team victory four months later. Escribá has proposed to work another miracle like those he did in his previous stage as a franjiverde coach and the first life preserver he launched was officially collected by his players.



The game started with respect. Escribá did not go crazy in his first eleven and kept the scheme of the two forwards up. His bet was offensive, but vertigo took over Elche and Eibar. However, the gunsmith team tried to take control of the game. Kike García always gave a feeling of danger. He was the one who finished the most on goal, almost always forced and at the hands of Edgar Badia. There was no news of Elche in attack. Escribá’s team was armed well behind and risked everything to hunt one against. The premise of the Valencian coach was clear. His team should be a rock behind, although it was done at night when looking for the opposite goal. In a corner, Barragán put the ball into the heart of the small area so that Dani Calvo, the great surprise in Escribá’s eleven, finished with a precise header. Elche, on 32 ‘, made him jump the bench in his first and only shot on goal in the entire first act. The franjiverde team took a golden booty at halftime against a thick Eibar in attack, partly because Bryan Gil was not with the spark of other days.

The second part was a carbon copy of the first act, but Elche took another step forward. After two occasions by Bigas and Pedro León, the franjiverde set chained several opportunities to sentence and have a placid ending, something unthinkable when there is permanence at stake. Guti shot to the side of the net when the goal was called, Boye shot high and Josan shot too cross. All this happened in just seven minutes. Eibar was knocked out, but he came out alive from the harassment of the rival. After overcoming the siege, Muto had the equalizer with a shot that was too crossed and Bigas, after a corner, also finished high. Mendilibar’s team died near Edgar’s area, but He could not avoid defeat or resuscitate an Elche that was dying and that beats again with Escribá.

Write: “I keep the strength, the unity and the camaraderie of the team”

The Eibar coach, José Luis Mendilibar, blamed the defeat against Elche (1-0), to the problems his team has to materialize the scoring chances it generates. “We have dominated at times, but the areas rule. They have scored a goal and we have not scored any,” summed up the Basque coach, who acknowledged that his team “finds it difficult to finish between clubs. “It is something in which we have to improve, but we have been saying it for a long time,” explained the coach, who indicated that the arrival of Fran Escribá to the Elche bench will make the Elche team “clearer to see.” Mendilibar assumed that both Elche and Eibar will be in the fight for permanence until the end of the championship and admitted that the defeat has left the dressing room “emotionally bad.” “We are screwed and we will have time during the week to analyze and regain morale. We have to think positively and that despite not winning we are there,” argued Mendilibar, who added that Eibar is in a position in which it is intuited that may be when the season begins. The coach revealed that the referee, Cordero Vega, asked the Eibar players not to jump into the area, something he appreciated. “In the Spanish league we are a band of cheats. They touch us and it seems that they have killed us,” he said.

Mendilibar: “The areas rule and it is difficult for us to finish off”

