Lagging behind Elche stopped Valencia by imposing a 2-2 to “Mestalla”. Gattuso’s team did not thus obtain the second consecutive victory to climb the rankings of the Spanish top league. Cavani’s brace was useless to overtake the team of coach Almiron. Guests ahead with Milla on a penalty in the 29 ‘, then came the scoring of the Uruguayan in the 41’ on a penalty and in the 52 ‘(seventh minute of recovery of the first half). In the second half Milla centered in the 65th minute for the final 2-2. Valencia which is seventh with 14 points, while Elche puts the third point on the farm but remains last. This is Gattuso’s comment after the match: “In the first half we had four or five very easy chances. The team played really well. In the second half they didn’t. We entered very relaxed and we lost a lot of balls in the trocar. I’m not happy with the game. A result that holds us back in the standings. I’m sorry for the people who came to Mestalla today. Now is the time to regain strength because we have two matches in one week. “