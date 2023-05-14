The mattress machinery was degreased at the least opportune moment to give up the three points against an already relegated Elche that only played for honor on a festive day in which they became a centenary club. Atlético de Madrid, who had won their last three games, came out unhurriedly but that denoted a lack of intensity rarely seen in recent times for Diego Simeone’s men, who just one day ago changed the role from pursuer to pursued to return the ‘sorpasso’ to Real Madrid, which leads them again in the classification as second classified.

The reliability of Simeone’s men was questioned not only by an already relegated rival, but also by the worst bottom team in history since three points for victory were distributed in the competition (only a disastrous Sporting de Gijón from the 97/97 season is ahead). 98), who played for Martínez Valero with nothing to lose and no pressure. Simeone’s men arrived as the fittest team in the League, with a splendid dynamic of results that cut short the team led by Sebastián Beccacece. The regularity after the World Cup in Qatar, based on the recovery of its traditional defensive strength and a greater offensive vocation, had allowed the rojiblanco team to score 35 of a possible 42 points, unmatched on the tour of any of the strongest competitions in European football.

The rojiblancos did not have any space to reduce the speed or the sequence of triumphs if they want to be second, not runners-up as Cholo said in the previous one, but the visit to Elche now makes the rojiblancos depend on the results of Real Madrid in these four last days that remain ahead.

Elche Edgar Badía; Palacios, Bigas (Magallán, Min 83), Clerc, L. Blanco (Pere Milla, Min 67); Morente, Gumbau, John C., Fidel (Guti, Min 83); Nteka (Josan, Min 67) and Boyé (Ponce, Min 93) 1 – 0 Atletico Madrid Grbic; Nahuel Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso (Sergio Reguilón, Min 60), Carrasco; De Paul (Pablo Barrios, Min 60), Koke (Carlos Martín, Min 82), Lemar (Correa, min 53); Griezmann and Morata.

He had not enjoyed the Elche scene of moments of joy like those experienced against Atlético de Madrid throughout the season even though the three points are worthless to them. Their last 11 matches against the rojiblancos were counted as defeats and they had not scored points against them since 1985, but today we saw a proud team that wanted to break any statistics it had against it. Morata warned with his head shortly after the start of the contest but Badía was agile under the radiant sun of Elche at a time when many fans would still be digesting. Those from Martínez Valero had nothing to lose and had the ball released after months of tension, a circumstance that on this occasion was more of an inconvenience than an advantage for the opponent in front of them. This made Simeone’s men wait for their moment while the people from Elche sought to tickle the rojiblancos, testing Grbic under the sticks with Boyé, Nteka and Lautaro insisting on the left.

The palpable lack of intensity on the part of the visitors, who did not make a single foul in the first half, led to an error by the Croatian goalkeeper on the brink of halftime, who has been playing for a few days due to a problem in Oblak’s cervical vertebrae. led to Fidel’s goal at an empty goal. Somewhat on a festive date in which there were different activities to commemorate the centenary of the club from Elche. The goalkeeper’s ruling, who has conceded goals in each of his seven starts, does not cover the fact that VAR washed its hands of a goal that should have been annulled due to a foul on the preceding throw-in, as the server had a foot in the field.

Those of Sebastián Beccacece, who said in the previous one that he felt identified with Cholo, are aware that how they finish the season will mark the beginning of the next one, where they will have a great challenge ahead of them in a very competitive and even category such as the Second. Simeone needed dynamism in the face of the dark clouds that loomed in the afternoon in Elche, which is why Pablo Barrios made an appearance to help hurt the last in line. Griezmann, who today did not have the magic of other occasions, Carrasco gave it to him so that the Belgian stayed against Badía, who kept the ball without difficulties and disrupted a one-on-one from Morata shortly after. The locals unhinged their rival. Gumbau and Boye, two players who should continue in the First Division next year, worried Grbic.

The visitors were not as they should be and did not expect the outburst of a team that must have been mentally sunk. Simone’s men leave Elche with a setback that complicates their second position in a league with a Barça colour.