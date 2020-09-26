PREVIOUS

Five years later, after a administrative descent to Second, a brief step through Second B and a long journey by the hand of Pacheta, return the First Division to Martínez Valero. Elche returns to the elite of Spanish football, without the Burgos coach, but with the Argentine George Almiron at the controls of the team.

The Real Sociedad, who drew on the second day with Real Madrid in Anoeta and in the first match of the league against Valladolid at the José Zorrilla, he seeks to score the first three points of the course. The preview of this clash, by David Esteve.