Martínez Valero wants to continue dreaming in the Cup and why not, eliminate Real Madrid in the round of 16. Although Elche’s goal of the season is not this, but permanence, nobody is bitter about a sweet and the Elche team will go all out to be in the next phase. Without Francisco, who will not be on the bench due to the coronavirus, or Benedetto, who is going back to Boca, Elche hopes to put the Spanish Super Champion in trouble.

Madrid arrives in this Cup knockout tie. Lunin returns to his competition and hopes to have more opportunities. That entails passing rounds. Bale, for his part, returns to a call-up more than 100 days after his last call-up to a roster. The match will serve so that the less usual have minutes, but the backbone of Real Madrid will continue playing.

