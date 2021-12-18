Elche will have to wait to score at the Camp Nou. He will never be as close to being successful against Barça as he was yesterday. As much as it hurts in the city of palm trees, Francisco’s team wasted a great opportunity to leave the Barcelona stadium without war wounds. For a few minutes, it seemed that Elche would break its dynamic in Barcelona. Elche had been without scoring for 46 years at the Camp Nou and 43 without scoring a goal in culé territory. That dynamic, of a harmless team in Barcelona, ​​was left behind. At the very least, Francisco’s team shattered the scoring drought but could not avoid another defeat against Barcelona. Elche is for other things. The victories against Cádiz and Leioa were a mirage, the reality of the Franco-green team is that they have to apply themselves to avoid relegation after falling to Valencia and Barça. The franjgrede box would do well to collect points as soon as possible to live a quiet end of the season.

It took Barcelona three minutes to show that the Camp Nou is impregnable territory for Elche. The franjiverde team threw away the week of preparation. The two goals were an insurmountable slab no matter how much Tete Morente and Pere Milla tried to make up the result in one minute. The tie was a mirage. Milla, author of impossible goals in Elche, fed the franjiverde hope with his shot on the plate. But Barcelona’s goal came and scared away any hope. It was a shame because for Martínez Valero there was hope that if yesterday was not scored, it will never be known when Elche will be able to get out of hell. It is time to turn the page and think about something else, although it hurts that scoring two goals at the Camp Nou has no prize.