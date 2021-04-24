SAME GOAL, DIFFERENT NEED

ELCHE

If there is someone who plays it is the set of Escribá. A goring from Olaza, which evaporated two points from Martínez Valero, left a convalescent franjgrede joint that is not accompanied by the game or the results, thanks to a grim streak of seven games without a win that has slipped him to the edge of the abyss. So, with the effervescent Escribá effect faded, the green-and-green messiah of salvation still has to hold on to the heat of his stadium, where he has been five games without losing, and tune the mental to score three points that he needs, such as breathing.

AS to follow: Fidel Chaves. Whenever Elche scores, he does not lose. He already did it against Valladolid. Talisman.

I RAISED

The fact of having such a close final in the league distracted Paco’s men, who with a notable acceleration were projected towards the fight for Europe. However, now in no man’s land, the team has been left half. Too far from Europe and with the remarkable high on the report card, he only has one task and a lot of time to complete it: that of that victory that resists and mathematically assures salvation and has just thrown the curtain on a season to remember.

AS to follow: Roger Martí. The top scorer granota accumulates five games without seeing a goal. He comes from resting against Sevilla.