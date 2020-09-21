Happy: “Today is one of the happiest days of my life. I want to thank Elche and, above all, Nico Rodríguez for giving me this opportunity. Also to my parents, who have fought a lot so that I can be here; to my partner, who supports me 24 hours a day, which is not easy; and Malaga, who in such a short time has given me a lot and that is why I am here.

Interest for a long time: “I’ve been talking to Nico for a long time. Elche is a historic club that knows what it is to be in the First Division and this, for me, is the opportunity of my life. I am very clear that I am not going to waste it. Before signing with Málaga (I was at Lugo) I already spoke with Nico and it couldn’t happen. She bet on me again and has given me the opportunity of a lifetime. That’s why I’m here.”

Favorite position: “Where I am most comfortable is in either of the two bands, although if I have to decide it is on the left. “

Adaptation: “This dressing room is very healthy. They have shown me since I arrived because it has welcomed me as one more. In my first game we were pretty good for the short time we’ve been together. Elche is a very quiet city and it is a matter of going little by little. “

First Premiere: “The pressure is put on by each player. I am available to the coach and despite having only been in for two days, I thank the coach for making me start against FC Barcelona. Whenever the coach wants it, I’m ready to start and play. “

Debut at the Gamper: “Facing one of the best teams in the world is like a dream. I’ve gone from watching it on TV to being with them in the field. I’m hungry to play and keep growing. “

Sensations: “The most important thing is that there is a block from last season to help the new teammates. I think we are going to have a good season. We face FC Barcelona and we are going to get as many points as possible. “

Characteristics and virtues: “I am young and very hungry. I can bring verticality and exit to the space. I see myself with many positive things to help the team.