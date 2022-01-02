Elche

Molina is one of the stars of the New Year’s concert of old rockers that takes place this afternoon at the Martínez Valero. The striker shares the bill with Javier Pastore, another veteran with a lot of name. But the ‘Skinny’ still has many things to prove, especially in LaLiga, unlike his rival. Pastore came to be decisive, with a brilliant record, but his best version has not yet been seen in Elche. The Argentine does not want to clash in the duet of goals and quality.

Elche, like almost everyone, arrives depleted by casualties and doubts about COVID. Granada is in a similar situation regarding last-minute uncertainty, but Francisco’s absences seem to be accumulating up front, where Boyé, Lucas Pérez, Pere Milla and Benedetto may be out of combat. For this reason, Francisco clings to Pastore and Guido Carrillo, of what little he has left healthy in attack.

As to follow: Pastore. It is the day of the Argentine crack. He still has a lot to prove in Elche.