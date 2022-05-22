GETAFE CF

Getafe closes a campaign of much suffering, in which He has had to wait for the penultimate day to certify his permanence in First. Quique Sánchez Flores, in negotiations to renew, will line up his gala eleven, although some of them could step aside in this summer market.

Ace to follow: Mayoral. The striker, on loan from Real Madrid, has already collected his belongings and will live his last game with Getafe, unless his loan is finally extended. Therefore, he will try to close this stage with a goal.