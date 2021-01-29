Christian bragarnik he made a strong bet by buying the majority package of Elche de Alicante, and shortly after the club achieved promotion to the First Division. He hired one of his clients, Jorge Almirón, as a coach and brought Iván Marcone, Sánchez Miño, Emiliano Rigoni, Guido Carrillo, Lucas Boyé and Rusito Rodríguez, but the team is in the relegation zone and There is a fight with the Argentine.

The Federation of Peñas del Elche issued this Thursday a statement in which it claims Bragarnik, a reaction at the sporting and institutional level so that the club is not abandoned. In addition, he expressed his “great concern for the image of the team” in recent days.

Above, there was criticism in the press. The newspaper Información de Alicante published an article titled: “Maximum concern in Elche for the inaction of Bragarnik”. This is because he left Spain to travel to Argentina to see the final of the South American, in which Defensa y Justicia, a club in which he maintains a strong influence, beat Lanús, but did not return to face the final phase of the transfer market, which closes on Monday.

The questioning of Information from Alicante against Bragarnik.

Journalist JA Galván wrote: “The maximum shareholder continues without giving signs of life and nobody in the club knows or when he will return and what is worse, if he is going to give the go-ahead to any of the transfer options he has on the table or if he is doing, from his country, on his own, some management, as the owner of the entity “. In addition, he questioned Bragarnik about Almirón’s permanence: “He continues to keep him in office despite the dire results and little conviction in his work, even from within the squad.”

Meanwhile, the partisan website Diario Franjiverde wrote a harsh editorial titled: “What are you doing, Bragarnik?“. Columnist Noe Gomis said:” Does the Elche CF project no longer seduce you? Do you owe so much to Jorge Almirón, as his representative to keep him in office? Are you really not going to make a decision in the face of the team’s free fall in the league? “

The partisan web Diario Franjiverde against Bragarnik.

COMMUNICATION 📝 | “Concern at the sporting and competitive level”. ✍🏻 The @FPElx asks CHRISTIAN BRAGARNIK “to react quickly at the sports, managerial and institutional level” so that the #ElcheCF “do not be helpless” and can “maintain stability” 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/RsT3YoTUs5 – Jerónimo Tormo (@JeronimoTormo) January 28, 2021

This contrasts for Bragarnik with the present of Halcón and Unión La Calera de Chile, where he is also a shareholder, which qualified for the Copa Libertadores.