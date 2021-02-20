ELCHE

The locals have marked today’s match in red on the calendar to break their losing streak of results, since they have not achieved victory since the end of October, 16 games without doing so. Ties keep him alive in the fight for permanence, but he can’t wait to add three at a time. Precisely, against Eibar, he achieved one of the three victories this season in LaLiga Santander. Escribá opens on the local bench to try to change the situation.

As to follow: Lucas Boyé. Elche need the best version of the forward to achieve the three points.