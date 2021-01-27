Elche CF has officially confirmed the departure of Patricia Rodríguez as general director of the entity. The Basque economist thus puts an end to her work at the head of the club, which she reached at the end of May 2019. During the last 18 months She has been the visible head of the franjiverde project that started for her with José Sepulcre and has ended with the Argentine businessman Christian Bragarnik.

Patricia Rodríguez has been in charge of controlling the economic area of ​​Elche and serving as a link with LaLiga. During this time he has guarded by the fulfillment of the creditors agreement, of the debt with the Tax Agency and the management of the budget for the last two seasons, always with the support and financial contributions of the two owners that the entity has had: Tenama Inversiones and Score Club 2019.

So far, the general director has had several drastic measures that she has had to take in the entity, related to the ERTE caused by the pandemic, the promotion premium or the tense relationship in recent months with the sports management and the staff. Now his future could be linked to LaLiga or in a Primera club. Or maybe both. According to the Ideal, the Granada has tempted him as a replacement for Antonio Monterrubio as CEO from the Shareholders’ Meeting on February 22.