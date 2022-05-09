LaLiga Santander does not stop and we will be able to enjoy matchday 36 this week. Elche and Atlético will face each other on Wednesday May 11 in an important match for the goals of both teams. This is everything you need to know about the match.
When is Elche – Atlético de Madrid? The match will be on Wednesday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Mexico and 4:30 p.m. in Argentina.
Where is Elche – Atlético de Madrid? The match will be played at the Martínez Valero Stadium, Elche’s stadium, which has a capacity for 31,388 people.
Where can I watch Elche – Atlético de Madrid? The match in Spain can be followed by Movistar +, its website and its APP. In Argentina it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports Argentina, also through its application or its website. In Mexico it will be seen on Sky HD. The rest of the program can be consulted here.
After a season with ups and downs, Elche is in fourteenth position in the La Liga standings, and the club’s objective is salvation. Although they are practically saved, Francisco Rodríguez’s team is 7 points above relegation with 9 still at stake. Any result that comes out of Wednesday’s match with points will be good for Elche.
Although there has been a time, especially in recent weeks, when Atleti’s qualification for next year’s Champions League has been compromised, Simeone’s men are closer after beating Real Madrid in last Sunday’s derby. With La Liga won, the whites could afford to lose against an eternal rival, which has brought the goal of the Champions League closer to the colchoneros. With a victory on Wednesday they would practically confirm his presence in Europe’s top competition next season.
Edgar Badia; Barragan, Mascarell, Bigas; Josan, Raúl Guti, Gumbau, Palacios; Kike Pérez, Carrillo, Pere Milla.
Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Felipe; Koke, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Griezmann, Cunha.
Atlético faces an apparently inferior rival, and with salvation almost achieved, with the need to win to secure the Champions League. It will be a tight match, as Atleti matches usually are, but Simeone’s will win.
Elche 0-2 Atletico Madrid.
