Elche has made the departure of Darío Benedetto official this Saturday. The departure of the Argentine to Boca was an open secret. Even the attacker already posed with the blue and yellow shirt. However, Benedetto’s departure has been simmering because the operation has been complex, with many fringes to resolve.

Christian Bragarnik, owner of Elche, managed to get Benedetto to dissociate himself from Olympique de Marseille, club that had their rights for this season and the next. For this reason, Benedetto was on loan at Elche. Bragarnik obtained the letter of freedom from his business partner and the Franjiverde club took over the rights to Pipa.

Elche has owned Benedetto for a very short time because the Argentine is already a Boca player. As Elche has clarified in its statement, the midfielder leaves “transferred” to Boca. The operation, of which figures have not transcended, will serve Elche to pay off the debt it had with the Xeneize club when it acquired the rights from Iván Marcone. The debt was around two million euros.