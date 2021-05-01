Elche and Atlético de Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. To this day, both are governed by the same religion. The one from match to match. The people of Elche depend on themselves to save themselves, but it seems difficult for them to transform the remaining five duels into triumph. Without a doubt, they will have to take out the calculator, although they can be proud to have reached this section of the season in the fight to save the category. How different things are for mattresses. Simeone always kept calm around being crowned champions. They lost a very valuable advantage, but are still relying on themselves for a new title. Five endings for each. In this, there can only be one winner. The tie would almost leave two losers, although perhaps Escribá signs it before their dispute.

The Elche-Atlético of LaLiga Santander matchday 34 is played on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 16:15.

Elche-Atlético from matchday 34 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Elche-Atlético can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute.

