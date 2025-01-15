The King’s Cup continues its course and this Wednesday January 15

They will measure their strength in the Martínez Valero stadium

Elche and Athletic

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Elche comes into the match having faced Las Palmas and Atlético while Atlético played their last Copa del Rey matches against Marbella FC and Elche.

Elche – Atlético

La Copa del Rey classification and statistics

Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Elche and Atlético.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Elche and Atlético today

The match between Elche and Atlético corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Wednesday, January 15, at the Martínez Valero. The game will start at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch it on La 1, RTVE Play.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, Elche’s schedule, Atlético’s schedule and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.