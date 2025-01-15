He Atlético de Madrid faces this Wednesday, January 15, its match in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup before him Elchea duel that will be played at the Martínez Valero stadium and to which Simeone’s team appears after being proclaimed winter champion of the League thanks to their victory on the last day against Osasuna.

The rojiblancos, who since 2013 have not been able to lift the cup titlethey want to break this bad streak and have the hope of reaching this year’s final. To do this, this Wednesday they must beat Elche, a team coached by Eder Sarabia, in the round of 16.

Atlético appears at the Martínez Valero as the leader of the League and after signing the best streak of consecutive victories in the club’s more than 120 years. Those of Simeonand They already have 14 wins and in Elche they are looking to increase that number to be in the draw for the quarterfinals.

An objective that Elche also has Eder Sarabiaa coach who has the franjiverde team in positions of promotion to the First Division and who in the previous tie beat Las Palmas (4-0), a warning for Simeone’s players.









The Colchonero team comes to this event after having eliminated Vic (0-2), Cacereño (1-3) and Marbella (0-1) in the Cup.

Elche – Atlético de Madrid schedule

This Wednesday’s match between Elche – Atlético de Madridwhich takes place at the Martínez Valero and corresponds to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Where to watch Elche – Atlético on television and online

The clash between Elche – Atlético de Madrid can be seen live on television through the La1 broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the Copa del Rey round of 16 match through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting