Marcelino García Toral introduces a whopping seven changes compared to what he proposed on the last day against Real Madrid.

In goal, Ezkieta will be the substitute for Unai Simón and not Herrerín, on the starting ramp. Lekue and Unai Núñez will be starters in defense. In the center of the field, Unai López, Vesga and Ibai Gómez will play. Upstairs, the duo will be Oihan Sancet-Asier Villalibre.

ATHLETIC XI: Ezkieta; Lekue, Unai Núñez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Unai López, Vesga, Ibai Gómez; Sancet and Villalibre.