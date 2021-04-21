Unknown

Survive and breathe. That is what Elche and Real Valladolid aspire to at the Martínez Valero. The threat of descent has been haunting them for several weeks. Escribá and Sergio have been working their heads for the final tonight for days. What happens will not be decisive, but yes it can mark a turning point because there will only be six weeks left. The goal looks close and Spending a few days outside the red zone is comforting. Therefore, today’s prize is huge (follow the game live on As.com).

Equality is maximum. A point separates both teams, but what worries Escribá and Sergio the most is the streak that they chain without winning. Elche has six weeks without knowing the victory and the defeats against Huesca and Osasuna have sapped the morale of his troop, especially for the image offered. Elche clings to Martínez Valero again because five of the eight games that remain will be played in his fiefdom, starting with Valladolid.

The pucelano team, with one game less and four weeks without being happy, hopes that the fact of falling to the relegation zone does not weigh them down. Both technicians have ensured that they will go out to win, as if there were no more finals. Sergio is aware that to escape the burning he needs to improve his effectiveness and shield himself behind. In addition, Valladolid recovers troops and after exceeding the thousand casualties that have hit it, breathes relief.

The final can have prominence in the goal. Scribe will return to his eleven type, with Edgar Badia under sticks. The Catalan was left out against Osasuna and will return to the team today. Sergio, if he follows his usual trend, could give Roberto the title. Joaquín can return to the defense axis to face a survival exercise in Elche.

Keys

Golaverage: Both are aware of the importance of grief. At stake are the points and the golaverage. In the first leg, 2-2.

Five at home: Of the eight games remaining for Elche, five will be played at the Martínez Valero. Write confident of becoming strong at home.

It fits a lot: The Blanquivioletas have only left a clean sheet in three games and that has cost them victories.

Aces to follow

Edgar Badia: He will return to eleven after not playing against Huesca. The meta is most reliable.

Orellana: He has quality and goal, but he has appeared in Valladolid with a dropper.

Ups and downs

Elche: Carrillo, injured, is the only casualty Elche has.

Valladolid: Weissman, El Yamiq, Javi Sánchez and Carnero are safe casualties.