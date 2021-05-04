The classification is so tight in the lower part that any detail can be decisive to decide the goal. The particular duels will have a capital weight and proof of this is that, right now, four teams are even on the edge of the red line: Elche and Huesca, with 30 points; Real Valladolid and Alavés, with 31. The bottom team has 26 points, four less than the people from Elche; while Getafe, with 34, and Valencia, with 36, still cannot sleep soundly.

Private confrontations do not they have given badly to Elche during this campaign. To the bottom Eibar has won both games (0-1 and 1-0); against Real Valladolid, tied in both appointments (2-2 and 1-1); and against Alavés he won in Mendizorroza (0-2) and will play a life or death duel, on Tuesday, May 11, at the Martínez Valero stadium. The only crossing that has lost is in front of Huesca, after equalizing at home (0-0) and falling at El Alcoraz (3-1), with Pacheta already on the bench. He also has it against Getafe (1-3 and 1-1) and tied against Valencia (2-1 and 1-0), although these two teams are somewhat far from the reach of Elche, especially those of Mestalla.

It will not only be a matter of seeing the possible ties to points between two teams, but also the triple or quadruple draws that can occur, where the particular league that these teams burdened by the flames of relegation have played can be decisive.