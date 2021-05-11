Elche seeks this Tuesday at Martínez Valero (8:00 p.m.) to abandon the relegation positions of LaLiga Santander at the cost of getting Deportivo Alavés into trouble, in a thirty-sixth day in which Osasuna and Cádiz (7:00 p.m.), both with mathematically guaranteed permanence, face each other to improve positions in the table. In the absence of three days for the end of the championship, all the teams in the lower zone have options to save themselves; Eibar (29), Elche (30) and Huesca (30) currently occupy the relegation places, but the area of ​​permanence is only two points away for gunsmiths and one for people from Elche and Huesca. Real Valladolid (31) marks salvation, while Deportivo Alavés (32) has only two rental units on dangerous positions and Getafe (34) still cannot relax. With all this, the Martinez Valero duel will be vital to everyone’s interests.

