The glory was not destined for a Basque, but for a Portuguese. In 1519, Fernando de Magallanes received the blessing of Carlos V to open a new commercial route to the islands of spices, more valuable than gold at the time. Five ships with 234 men left Sanlúcar de Barrameda headed west and returned, three years later, 18 specters aboard the ship ‘Victoria’ commanded by a Guipuzcoan. Juan Sebastián Elcano deserved from the emperor a shield with a terrestrial sphere and the legend ‘Primus circumdedisti me’ (the first one you circled me).

Five centuries later, a series will recreate a journey that changed the world and that, in the words of its producer, the Bilbao native Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga, it was “the first act of globalization.” The ‘Limitless’ project was unveiled in 2018, when it was conceived as a feature film. Three years and a pandemic later, Elcano’s feat will start on April 26 in Olite (Navarra) to continue in Basque locations, Madrid, Seville and the Dominican Republic. The Azkorri beach in Getxo will host the landing of Elcano and his men and their meeting with indigenous people. A budget of 25 million euros for four chapters make it the most ambitious Spanish series of all time. At the helm is the British Simon West, director of ‘Con Air’, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’, ‘The Expendables 2’ and ‘The General’s Daughter’.

‘Sin Limites’ will use the replica of the Nao Victoria built in 2003, a ship that sailed more than 26,000 miles with José Luis de Ugarte as captain.

RTVE and Amazon Prime Video produce a series that has the support of the Commemorative Commission of the Fifth Centennial of the first round the world, chaired by the King, and which was presented last year in the room of the Naval Museum of the Headquarters of the Armada in Madrid. It will be four months of filming to recreate three years of journey with storms, extreme temperatures, hunger, disease, struggles, conquests, riots and madness. ‘Without limits’ will start with the mutiny of San Julián, in which the sailors said enough after three months without seeing the mainland. Sawdust and leather entered the menu of the day; each rat was paid half a dukedom. In flashback, we will meet Elcano, a hero with a very special code of honor, imprisoned in jail for having sold his ship to a foreigner – something forbidden at the time – and thus being able to pay his crew. Magellan promises him glory and pay off his debts, so he gets out of a jail to get into another floating one.

The production companies Mono Films and Kilima Media are looking for extras these days through the San Sebastian platform Modfie in an online casting to avoid queues and crowds and that there is no risk of contagion. Profiles of all kinds are sought: sailor-looking men with long hair and beards. Also very tall men, women and indigenous people from South American countries. Taking into account that the sequences to be recorded are vintage, it is necessary to avoid dyed hair, with modern cuts and tattoos. They also ask for predisposition to possible haircuts and beards in the case of men. Some will have the opportunity to jump from extras to have a short phrase and performance. Those interested only have to register for free at modfie.com, a platform that has a base of 30,000 users and that has served to look for the figuration of ‘Akelarre’ and ‘Ane’, great winners in the last Goya.

‘Limitless’ will be spoken in Spanish and will be seen with subtitles outside our borders. Televisión Española will premiere it among us first on line and Amazon will do so in streaming in the United States, Europe and Latin America. The scenes on board the ship and the storms will be shot in the gigantic 32,000 square meter water tank that Pinewood Studios has in the Dominican Republic. Simon West, a real-life boater and a descendant of sailors who participated in the Mutiny on the Bounty, learned from the BBC before making it big in Hollywood. Its purpose is to unite entertainment and historical rigor with the help of specialists from the Institute of Naval History and Culture. The purpose of the producers is to use the replica of the Nao Victoria built in 2003, a ship that sailed more than 26,000 miles with José Luis de Ugarte as captain and that has served as the setting for advertisements.What will not be possible, according to production sources, is to shoot in Getaria, the birthplace of Elcano.