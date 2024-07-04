Home page World

A traffic sign with the inscription “Elbtunnel” stands on the A7 motorway at the beginning of April. (Archive photo) © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

A truck caught fire in Hamburg’s Elbe Tunnel. Traffic is now able to flow again in one direction.

Hamburg – After a truck caught fire, the Elbe tunnel tube in the northbound direction has now been reopened. However, it may take some time for the backlog to clear, police said. The heavy smoke coming from the truck in the fourth tube of the Elbe tunnel was reported at 10:20 a.m. The flames have now been extinguished, but the fire brigade is continuing its work. dpa