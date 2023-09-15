Mediolanum, Ennio Doris’ super sailing boat passes from Porto Azzurro to the island of Elba

Ennio Doristhe well-known founding banker of Mediolanum who passed away in 2021 at the age of 81, he was a great lover of luxury which he considered an investment. He defined himself as “the savings doctor” in reference to his work as a banker and numbers man.

This is why the docking of the luxurious sailing boat that belonged to him, “Seven”, in Porto Azzurro on the island of Elba, on the evening of September 11th. The direction? It is not known, but what is certain is that the made in Italy navigation vehicle is 60 meters long. The whole Doris family, after all, has a passion for the sea. The son of Ennio Doris, MaximumThat he inherited the boat, loves sailing and his nephew water skis. On board there is a laser, jet skis and a gym area. Designed by Perini in 2017. It is the 3rd hull in Perini’s 60 meter series and can accommodate 10 guests and 10 crew. Its interior was designed by Studio Dante Benini.

