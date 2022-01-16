The first two of the class can exchange roles between those expected from clashes with the big and “easy” matches. And then it will be derby
At the end of 180 minutes, plus various recoveries, Atalanta and Inter establish that, as far as this championship is concerned, there are neither winners nor losers in head-to-head matches. Pari had been at San Siro (2-2) and even was last night in Bergamo, but without goals this time: which, considering the “atomic” attacks by Gian Piero Gasperini and Simone Inzaghi, is almost a rarity. In the small history of the tournament, this can mean in the immediate future the hypothetical overtaking of Milan against Inter (which still has the match against Bologna to recover).
.
