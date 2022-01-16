At the end of 180 minutes, plus various recoveries, Atalanta and Inter establish that, as far as this championship is concerned, there are neither winners nor losers in head-to-head matches. Pari had been at San Siro (2-2) and even was last night in Bergamo, but without goals this time: which, considering the “atomic” attacks by Gian Piero Gasperini and Simone Inzaghi, is almost a rarity. In the small history of the tournament, this can mean in the immediate future the hypothetical overtaking of Milan against Inter (which still has the match against Bologna to recover).