“Spirit: Indomitable” is based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated animated film “Spirit, the Indomitable Steed.” The epic adventure of a headstrong girl and her wild horse, with whom she shares a kindred spirit, marks the debut in the direction of feature films of Elaine Bogan, who has worked on films such as’ Monsters vs. Aliens’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon ‘.

-You have enlisted the help of the author of the books, Kelly Asbury, to write the script.

-The inspiration comes from his books, that’s why we decided to bring it, but we also had the help of Aury Walling, who was the creator of the television series. We needed to make sure we were faithful to the characters within the world of Spirit. It was extremely important that we had his voice attached to the project. I did not participate in the making of the first film or the television series, and I wanted his followers to be able to feel that this narrative comes from the same heart. That’s what Aury brought us. She brought us authenticity and I don’t think we could have made the movie without her.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Spirit: Indomitable’.



-In the film there is a moving epic on account of the love for horses and freedom.

-I remember seeing the first film in the series, ‘The Indomitable Steed’, together with my father in a drive-in movie, the two of us sitting with the car upside down. Me sitting in the back with my legs dangling and watching the movie excitedly. That is the experience that I want to convey to the public. The message is one of struggle, of resistance, of passion for what you like. My biggest goal was to create a story that felt believable and had a connection to the world that has already been created on Spirit. What I have tried is that it had more packaging to be able to be released in theaters in a big way. I think we have managed to give the story a cinematographic depth that will not go unnoticed by the public. I am sure that the fans of the series will feel that they gallop freely through the landscapes that we show.

-This is her first film as a director. Why did you choose her to debut behind the cameras?

-My experience in television gave me enough security. I’m not going to lie to you, I was very scared, however, I decided that it was important to seize the opportunity and not miss it. I jumped in because I have known the equestrian world since I was nine years old and I know the character. He was confident that he understood this universe from experience and knew how to convey the human-horse bond that appears on the screen.

-Did you have any other offers before this movie?

-Yes. But that’s how things turned out. A few weeks after rejecting a project, this one came up and I couldn’t refuse because I have a personal relationship with the characters.

-Could you qualify this story as a sequel?

-It’s not what I would call a sequel to either the first movie or the television series. As we study the storytelling, we think of it more as a standalone version for new generations. Even our horse is not the same horse that existed in the first movie. The TV series made him the grandson of the original Spirit, so he’s from the same lineage, just a new generation.

-How did you start working in animation?

-Drawing from the age of four. I have always liked to draw, tell stories through my drawings. I have grown up in a family of artists, my father and my brother are entertainers, I suppose they marked my path. It is fascinating to belong to an industry in constant evolution, which requires you to keep studying. Each project becomes a challenge to achieve the latest technology. It is a wonderful profession.

A picture of ‘Spirit: Indomitable’.



-How long did it take to shoot the movie? Did the pandemic affect you?

-It has been three years that have seemed ten, endless and exhausting. The last two years have been very, very stressful, because we were forced to finish production each from home. If the process of making an animation film in a normal situation is already difficult, imagine yourself confined. The pandemic forced us to have online meetings and to record the voices of the actors through Skype calls. The best thing about this situation has been the evolution of the digital format in recent months.

-Do you carefully analyze each project?

-Absolutely. When looking for a new project, I go through it closely to find themes, stories, or characters that I can relate to deeply. I like to connect with the characters, with the narration, with the premise of the story. If I don’t recognize the character, I can’t understand him. For me, directing or writing is closely related to experience.