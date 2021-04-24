Toulouse (Union)

The French Toulouse Racecourse will host tomorrow afternoon the activities of the Mansour Bin Zayed International Racing Festival Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, Berri Nefta for the second category, which is reserved for foals at the age of four years only, for a distance of 2000 meters, and the festival is held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of encouraging owners and breeders to breed and acquire purebred Arabian horses, which have a broad base and great interest in Europe. The race, whose prize money is 30,000 euros (9), will participate in the race, led by “Elaf” Lias to run the horse races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the supervision of trainer Thomas Dumliot, and the leadership of the knight Ortiz Mendesabel. “Elaf”, descended from the descendants of “Rabah,” fought. De Carrer and the Persians have “succeeded” in three races last year, during which they won the Prix Mona Lisa for a distance of 2000 meters, ahead of a difference of 3.75 in length from the “Aussie” in the French Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse. “Elaf” faces once again its rival, “Al-Osj”, Al Shaqab Racing, under the supervision of Thomas Forsy, and led by Julian Ogg, who preceded it in the Qatar Cup race for purebred Arabian horses for the first category, which was held at St. Claude Racecourse for a distance of 2000 meters, last year, and represents Al Shaqab as well. Al-Kadri ”under the supervision of Charles Gordin, the leadership of Jean-Bernard Egum,“ Cephal de Ghazal ”under the supervision of Elizabeth Bernard and the leadership of Gary Sanchez, and“ Galila ”under the supervision of Thomas Forsy and the leadership of Jerome Capri. Amal also competed for Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, under the supervision of Thomas Forsy, and led by Olivier Pellier, and “Zara Star” by Mahdi bin Masoud, under the supervision of or Trejudt, led by Anthony Whirl, and Genius Villetier “by Abdullah Al-Attiyah, led by Christian Dumoreau, and he completes the list of horses The competition “Haya de Perlit” by Jean-Luc Martron, led by Te de Laurier, and led by Anthony Krastus.