Elady Zorrilla is a benchmark for FC Cartagena on and off the pitch. The fans have always recognized his work and he is one of the most beloved footballers, something he has earned on a daily basis. Do not forget that was on the discard list after achieving the promotion and that he managed to turn the situation around, so much so that It is one of the pleasant surprises of the competition with six targets.

The atmosphere is not the best in the port city after the defeat in Albacete, where the one that was bottom surpassed in all the aspects to those of Carrión. The image hurt in the albinegro environment and therefore “We apologize to the fans”Elady commented. Added that “It can be lost, but not like the other day”. For the Andalusian, “you have to give more on the pitch.”

Elady is optimistic for the remainder of the season and considers that the FC Cartagena has “a great team, although we are not showing it on the field”. Against Málaga CF it will be “a golden opportunity” to do so and that it also shows “that we are not so bad as we sometimes believe ourselves ”.

Regarding the rival, he commented that “he has given us a lot” since in La Rosaleda promotion was achieved and in the first round a ‘match-ball’ was saved for Borja Jiménez, coach of that clash in which he was defeated by 1-2. For Elady, “you have to get the three points, there is no other choice but to fight and win.” As an opponent they will have a block “with things quite clear and that makes a good game.”

