In issue 287 of the historic magazine ELABORARE, track tests of special cars, detailed guides for ‘do-it-yourself’ interventions, the latest news from the world of motorsport and much more. In this issue the special and cover are dedicated to a car that has left a mark, the Fiat Uno in the sporty Turbo ie declination that has reached the milestone of 40 years.
Amarcord Fiat Uno Turbo ie historic car
This time we wanted to dedicate the column “Amarcord” to the legendary Fiat Uno Turbo ie which has turned 40; an important milestone that has celebrated its history full of successes. A sports car rediscovered in recent times, which has risen in value and which always makes many enthusiasts dream (and discuss). With a dive into the past we present you a dazzling and rare Fiat 128 Coupewell preserved but with some small, non-invasive touch-ups on the engine and brakes; then the legendary Simca Rallye, a car that in the 70s was the entry level for many champions and many amateurs.
Among the cars tested, two Abarth 595that of Daniele Taglienti with 350 HP “with closed engine”, while that of Osvaldo of the Old School Garage of Turin reaches over 370 HP with an interesting engine preparation that certainly guarantees greater reliability. Someone wrote to me: 500 is enough! Unfortunately (or fortunately) of Abarth 595 there are a lot of them around and most of them are prepared, in addition to being a widely accessible sports car that gives great satisfaction; for this reason we periodically dedicate a space to it. Still on the subject of the 500, a preview of the debuts in the magazine Giannini Showa “bombetta” that we can’t wait to try on the track. Then there is a beautiful Alfa Romeo Giulia tested after the treatments of EBG Performance; reviewed by Emiliano Berardi in terms of trim, engine and gearbox, it is much appreciated by our tester Pierluigi Mancini. Beautiful and powerful the rabbiosa (with elegance) Audi RS3 of Biesse Racing of Bergamo thanks to a very complete preparation with interventions on the engine that involved the turbo, the injectors, the exhaust, the intake and the intercooler, but also on the set-up and brakes to guarantee maximum safety when driving at the limit.
We have also followed many events and we offer you a selection of the most successful ones. As for competitions, the Time Attack Italy is a protagonist on the main Italian and international circuits, in addition to the Sicilian one organized with great success in the only location of theAutodromo Valle dei Tempi of Racalmuto where at the forefront is the unstoppable (and very competent) Michelangelo Romano. Here come drivers with interesting cars mostly from Sicily, but some also from Calabria, and above all many with equally special cars from the nearby island of Malta.
ELABORARE is the reference magazine for many sports car enthusiasts. If you are ready to bet on your passion to bring your dreams to life, don’t miss a single issue.
Happy reading (and subscribe!)
Contents summary ELABORARE MAGAZINE n° 287 – 2024
FIAT UNO TURBO and more! On ELABORARE new issue on newsstands not to be missed, you can find it in NEWSSTANDS or on the shop elaborato online.
NEWS Shop The best accessories for your car
- SUPERCAR AMARCORD
- FIAT Uno Turbo ie 1.3 105 HP
- FIAT Uno Turbo ie 1.4 118 HP
- Simca Rally
- Test Drive
- Audi RS3 Sportback | Biesse Racing
- Abarth 595 Competizione | Old School Garage
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 JTDm | EBG Performance
- Abarth 595 Turismo | Sharp Tuning
- Test Drive Classic
- Fiat 128 Coupe SL 70 HP
- RACING Car
- Renault Clio V6 Cup | Trodella Officina
- EVENTS ON THE TRACK
- Time Attack Italy | Red Bull Ring
- Time Attack Italy | Misano
- CIVCA Historic Cars 2024
- Time Attack Sicily | 3rd Round
- Drag Racing | Wide Open Rivanazzano
- Melani Trophy
- CLUB AND BRAND EVENTS
- Fashion and Tuning | Lainate (MI)
- 28th US Car Reunion | Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD)
- Panda in Pandino (CR)
- Top Brands Monaco
- CLI Trophy | Hethel – Misano
- Audi TT Club Milan
- Alfa Tuscany Club
- Mc Design, Ford Girls and Mad Casper
- Ferrari Friends Group
- Drifting & Sports Car Club Sardinia
- Oversteer Marchigiani & Friends
- Boxer Lancia Club | Cilento Racing
- NEWSAUTO News
- Giannini Show
- Lancia Ypsilon HF – Rally 4 HF
- Racing Calendars where it runs, dates of car competitions in July and August 2024
- POST OFFICE GARAGE
- Advice from the mechanics expert
- My Supercar
- Motor Events Calendar July and August
- ECP, workshops, selected shops.
→ BUY THE ISSUE with the SPECIAL UNO TURBO ie
→ SUBSCRIBE 1 year 6 issues at home (use the DISCOUNT CODE “newsauto” to obtain €5 discount on the subscription (on the shop cart)
#ELABORARE #magazine #special #years #FIAT #UNO #TURBO #cover #story
Leave a Reply