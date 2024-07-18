In issue 287 of the historic magazine ELABORARE, track tests of special cars, detailed guides for ‘do-it-yourself’ interventions, the latest news from the world of motorsport and much more. In this issue the special and cover are dedicated to a car that has left a mark, the Fiat Uno in the sporty Turbo ie declination that has reached the milestone of 40 years.

Amarcord Fiat Uno Turbo ie historic car

This time we wanted to dedicate the column “Amarcord” to the legendary Fiat Uno Turbo ie which has turned 40; an important milestone that has celebrated its history full of successes. A sports car rediscovered in recent times, which has risen in value and which always makes many enthusiasts dream (and discuss). With a dive into the past we present you a dazzling and rare Fiat 128 Coupewell preserved but with some small, non-invasive touch-ups on the engine and brakes; then the legendary Simca Rallye, a car that in the 70s was the entry level for many champions and many amateurs.

Among the cars tested, two Abarth 595that of Daniele Taglienti with 350 HP “with closed engine”, while that of Osvaldo of the Old School Garage of Turin reaches over 370 HP with an interesting engine preparation that certainly guarantees greater reliability. Someone wrote to me: 500 is enough! Unfortunately (or fortunately) of Abarth 595 there are a lot of them around and most of them are prepared, in addition to being a widely accessible sports car that gives great satisfaction; for this reason we periodically dedicate a space to it. Still on the subject of the 500, a preview of the debuts in the magazine Giannini Showa “bombetta” that we can’t wait to try on the track. Then there is a beautiful Alfa Romeo Giulia tested after the treatments of EBG Performance; reviewed by Emiliano Berardi in terms of trim, engine and gearbox, it is much appreciated by our tester Pierluigi Mancini. Beautiful and powerful the rabbiosa (with elegance) Audi RS3 of Biesse Racing of Bergamo thanks to a very complete preparation with interventions on the engine that involved the turbo, the injectors, the exhaust, the intake and the intercooler, but also on the set-up and brakes to guarantee maximum safety when driving at the limit.

Lancia Ypsilon HF Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 Hf Abarth 595 cockpit Abarth 595 Alfa Romeo Giulia Alfa Romeo Giulia wheel Alfa Romeo Giulia Audi RS3 wheel Fiat 128 Coupe Fiat 128 Coupe Giannini Show Giannini Show Fiat Uno Turbo ie Fiat Uno Turbo ie

We have also followed many events and we offer you a selection of the most successful ones. As for competitions, the Time Attack Italy is a protagonist on the main Italian and international circuits, in addition to the Sicilian one organized with great success in the only location of theAutodromo Valle dei Tempi of Racalmuto where at the forefront is the unstoppable (and very competent) Michelangelo Romano. Here come drivers with interesting cars mostly from Sicily, but some also from Calabria, and above all many with equally special cars from the nearby island of Malta.

Abarth 595 special wheel blue Abarth 595 blue Abarth 595 blue Renault Clio V6 Trophy

ELABORARE magazine 287 special 40 years Fiat Uno Turbo

Contents summary ELABORARE MAGAZINE n° 287 – 2024

SUPERCAR AMARCORD

FIAT Uno Turbo ie 1.3 105 HP

FIAT Uno Turbo ie 1.4 118 HP

Simca Rally

Test Drive

Audi RS3 Sportback | Biesse Racing

Abarth 595 Competizione | Old School Garage

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 JTDm | EBG Performance

Abarth 595 Turismo | Sharp Tuning

Test Drive Classic

Fiat 128 Coupe SL 70 HP

RACING Car

Renault Clio V6 Cup | Trodella Officina

EVENTS ON THE TRACK

Time Attack Italy | Red Bull Ring

Time Attack Italy | Misano

CIVCA Historic Cars 2024

Time Attack Sicily | 3rd Round

Drag Racing | Wide Open Rivanazzano

Melani Trophy

CLUB AND BRAND EVENTS

Fashion and Tuning | Lainate (MI)

28th US Car Reunion | Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD)

Panda in Pandino (CR)

Top Brands Monaco

CLI Trophy | Hethel – Misano

Audi TT Club Milan

Alfa Tuscany Club

Mc Design, Ford Girls and Mad Casper

Ferrari Friends Group

Drifting & Sports Car Club Sardinia

Oversteer Marchigiani & Friends

Boxer Lancia Club | Cilento Racing

NEWSAUTO News

Giannini Show

Lancia Ypsilon HF – Rally 4 HF

Racing Calendars where it runs, dates of car competitions in July and August 2024